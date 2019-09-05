KETCHUM — Challenge yourself in one of the inaugural trail races for 2019. Sun Valley Resort will offer kids' races, a 50k and a 27k this year. A 50-mile race will be added in 2020. These trail races will span Bald Mountain.
Race dates are as follows:
- Sept. 13 — kids races of ¾ and 1½ miles, 5:30 p.m. at Warm Springs Plaza, 201 Picabo St., Ketchum
- Sept. 14 — 50k run, 6:30 a.m. at Warm Springs Lodge, 201 Picabo St.
- Sept. 14 — 27k run, 8:30 a.m. at Warm Springs Lodge
Race expo and bib pick-up will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Warm Springs Plaza. Race day pick-up will be from 5:30 to 6:15 a.m. Sept. 14.
The cost is $75 or more. To register, go to rockgritrunning.com/sun-valley-endurance-runs/.
For more information, call 208-622-2135 or go to visitsunvalley.com.
