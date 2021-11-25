Sun Valley, as usual, has improvements for the new ski season

Idaho residents have an edge on most everyone else in the world when it comes to skiing.

It’s only a short drive to the No. 1 ski resort in North America two years running.

Sun Valley Resort was named the No. 1 ski resort in North America by readers of Ski Magazine for the second year in a row this winter. And it comes as no surprise to those who ski the mountain.

The resort has enough lifts to ferry 29,717 skiers per hour but averages fewer than 3,000 skiers a day. It’s grooming and mountain lodge restaurant fare is impeccable. And last year it opened 380 acres of advance terrain for those craving more challenges.

This year the resort hopes to offer an even better experience beginning Thanksgiving Day to both those in its backyard and those who may be trying it for the first time as holders of the Epic Pass.

Workers culled diseased and dead trees near the Upper River Run part of the mountain. This opens up new glade skiing between Upper River Run and Upper College, between Upper River Run and Blue Grouse and between Mid-Holiday and Upper Canyon.

Hailey resident Kaz Thea can’t wait to try it out.

“I love feeling the wind in my hair, being outside, being active when it’s cold,” she said.

Thea will also feel the wind on her face this year as Sun Valley is no longer requiring facemasks in the lift lines. It will, however, require masks inside when not eating or drinking in accordance with city of Sun Valley and Ketchum ordinances.

And the uncharacteristic lines that formed last year as Sun Valley restricted the number of people who could board chairs and gondola in the name of social distancing should be gone. The resort plans to go back to loading four to each chair.

The resort does not require vaccinations, as is Vail Resort. But it’s highly encouraging them for all employees, said Jess Fiaschetti, who handles public relations for the resort. Employees living in employee housing are required to receive a vaccination and workers coming from other countries are required to be vaccinated as a condition of entering the country.

In response to the popularity of the Konditorei at Warm Springs Lodge, the resort will unveil another Konditorei at River Run Lodge offering fancy coffees, croissants, muffins and cinnamon rolls and other pastries.

The resort is also bringing back some of its holiday treats, this year after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Christmas tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11 with carolers, and cookies. There also will be cookie decorating for kids and families that afternoon and an open-air holiday market in Sun Valley Village from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Christmas Eve Ice Show is back, along with the Torchlight Parade down Dollar Mountain and fireworks. And the resort will offer night skiing on New Year’s Eve, as well.

To learn more, visit sunvalley.com.

The Blaine County Recreation District has expanded parking at Prairie Creek, 17 miles north of Ketchum, and at the parking area north of Murphy’s Bridge, popularly known as Frostbite Flats. The parking, in response to the huge jump in Nordic skiing that has taken place the past couple years, creates a 62-space parking lot at Prairie Creek and a 34-space parking lot at Frostbite Flats.

In addition, the BCRD is offering free bus service on the Mountain Rides Ride ‘n Glide bus from Ketchum to Galena Lodge this year. Bus service will be offered free beginning Dec. 30 with stops at SNRA headquarters, Baker Creek and Prairie Creek.

The Blaine County Recreation District, which grooms Nordic trails between Galena Lodge and Bellevue saw a 33% increase in season pass sales last winter, selling 3,000 adult season passes. That’s jumped another 40% this year.

The Quigley Trials Park in Hailey will look a little different this year because of home construction in the area. But it still offers 15 kilometers of skiing and has quickly become one of the most popular trailheads in the BCRD Nordic ski system, according to Morgan Buckert, the associate director for the BCRD.

To learn more, visit bcrd.org.

Rotarun Ski Area three miles west of Hailey started making snow on the lower half of the mountain last year. It has made snow this year as the weather permits.

The mom and pop-type ski area serviced by poma lift plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Dec. 18 and Jan 8.

Regular season hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 31-March 25.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults over 18 , $5 for youth 11 through 18 and free for children 10 and under.

To learn more, visit rotarun.org or call 208-788-6204.

