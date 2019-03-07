Try 3 months for $3

SUN VALLEY — The Sun Valley and Snowbasin resorts have announced that a new joint season pass, aptly named the Sun and Snow Pass, is launching for the 2019-2020 season.

Purchase by May 31 for the best pricing and benefits at $359 for adults and $89 for children 12 and younger. Benefits include:

  • Three days at each resort with no black-out dates — six total days
  • 50 percent off the daily window lift ticket rate after the three days have been used
  • 50 percent off the daily window lift ticket rate in the early value season before using any pass days — optional
  • 50 percent off the daily window lift ticket rate for summer 2019

Early purchase added benefits include:

  • Get one child pass for $19 with purchase of an adult pass
  • Two 40-percent-off family and friend discount lift tickets for the 2019-20 season with no black-out dates

Purchase from June 1 through Labor Day at $399 for adults and $99 for children 12 and younger. Benefits will be the same as above except there will be no added benefits.

Find Sun Valley’s full list of season passes at sunvalley.com/mountain-passes.

Find Snowbasin’s full list of season passes at snowbasin.com/tickets-passes/season-passes/season-passes/.

Sun Valley and Snowbasin are also partnering with Epic Pass starting with the 2019-2020 season. For more information, go to epicpass.com.

