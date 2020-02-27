Sun Valley — a winter wellness mecca

Get your Vitamin D fix with downhill

Of course, downhill skiing is not slacking when it comes to wellness. It’s a great way to get your Vitamin D fix in the winter — especially in places like sunny Sun Valley. The mental health benefits are one-of-a-kind. Who can’t look out at the tips of white-capped mountains from the top of Bald Mountain and not feel grateful to be alive?

Downhill skiing strengthens the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings, according to ski instructor C.J. Johnson. It provides weight-bearing exercise that can help ward off osteoporosis. And it hones balance — an aspect that can be particularly helpful for older adults.

Skate your way to flexibility

Ice skating has been a main attraction at Sun Valley Resort ever since it opened in 1936 — even Lucille Ball could once be seen here, her two children in hand. Sun Valley Resort offers one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country. Skaters can rent skates on-site and join in the fun, sometimes alongside the stars of the skating world.