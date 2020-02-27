Sun Valley — a winter wellness mecca

SUN VALLEY — It’s tempting to languish indoors during winter, often holed up with a cold or flu.
But the great outdoors is home to nature’s medicine cabinet. And Sun Valley, which is blessed with plenty of sunshine, light breezes and few extreme weather events is a great option for enjoying winter wellness.
Here are a few ways to nurture your health while enjoying the winter:
Ski to skinny up
Nothing primes the pump like Nordic skiing. One study in the Journal of Applied Physiology reported that skiers have twice the cardiovascular and muscular fitness of non-skiers — and their mortality rate is lower.
Nordic skiers get a full-body workout, according to Betsy Youngman, a two-time Olympian who coaches Nordic skiers in the Sun Valley area. The activity requires enthusiasts to use their poles with nearly every stride. They often find themselves charging uphill, not just coasting down like downhill skiers. And, when it’s all said and done, they burn more calories than many other sports — from 700 to 1,100 calories per hour, according to some calculations.
All these benefits come without the pavement-pounding impact of running.
Get your Nordic fix at Sun Valley Nordic Center. It costs $10 to ski some 15 kilometers around Quigley Nordic trails behind Wood River High School in Hailey. Or, ski the North Valley Trails from Lake Creek near Ketchum north to Galena Lodge for $18 — passes are available at Ketchum outdoor stores. Youth 17 and under ski for free.
Get your Vitamin D fix with downhill
Of course, downhill skiing is not slacking when it comes to wellness. It’s a great way to get your Vitamin D fix in the winter — especially in places like sunny Sun Valley. The mental health benefits are one-of-a-kind. Who can’t look out at the tips of white-capped mountains from the top of Bald Mountain and not feel grateful to be alive?
Downhill skiing strengthens the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings, according to ski instructor C.J. Johnson. It provides weight-bearing exercise that can help ward off osteoporosis. And it hones balance — an aspect that can be particularly helpful for older adults.
Skate your way to flexibility
Ice skating has been a main attraction at Sun Valley Resort ever since it opened in 1936 — even Lucille Ball could once be seen here, her two children in hand. Sun Valley Resort offers one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country. Skaters can rent skates on-site and join in the fun, sometimes alongside the stars of the skating world.
Like skiing, skating strengthens the legs, especially working the muscles around the ankle, the calf muscles and the shins, according to Sun Valley’s Olympic skater Judy Blumberg. It not only improves balance but it can also improve joint flexibility for those with creaking joints. And it offers a great aerobic workout.
Other skating options in the Wood River Valley include the free skating rinks at Atkinsons’ Park in Ketchum and at the rodeo ground in Hailey. Both have loaner skates available.
Breathe in the fresh air
The walking paths along Sun Valley and Elkhorn roads are plowed during winter, meaning that outdoor enthusiasts can generally find a clear path. Trails stretch from Ketchum all the way out to Trail Creek Cabin, allowing walkers to soak in the scenic wonder as they walk.
And the walking path along Elkhorn Road — which begins at the traffic light at Highway 75 — forks at Morningstar Road, offering a choice of two paths that wind up Dollar Mountain.
Snowshoe on a cushion of snow
Snowshoeing can burn up to a thousand calories an hour, particularly when dashing through fresh powder. It’s easy on the knees, since the snow acts as a cushion. And no experience is needed. If you can walk, you can snowshoe.
Take one of the established snowshoe trails at Sun Valley Nordic Center. Or, follow a path that’s been stomped down by Nordic patrol near Billy’s Bridge 17 miles north of Ketchum, or at Galena Lodge.
Alternatively, strike out on your own — head uphill across the snow at Adam’s Gulch near Ketchum for an even bigger workout. Head north on Highway 75 past Big Wood Golf Course and turn left at Adam’s Gulch. Follow the road as it winds back to the Adam’s Gulch hiking area.
Take a spa day
It’s understandable if you want to duck in out of the outdoors now and then. Rejuvenate at the Spa at Sun Valley, which is part of Sun Valley Lodge. Take a spin on the bikes in the 2,300-square foot, state-of-the art fitness facility, which looks out onto Bald Mountain. Then, treat yourself to a massage.
Head to Pure Body Bliss, a fully equipped Pilates, Yoga and Massage Studio in Hailey. Try BURN, a high-intensity cardio fitness class billed to take your cardio to the next level.
Or, head to the Wood River YMCA in Ketchum for a climb on the wall or a few laps in the pool.
Nature’s spa
Prefer to be out in nature? Take a relaxing soak in the Warfield Hot Springs, also known as Frenchman’s Gulch. The natural hot springs is located out Warm Springs Road, 11 miles west of Ketchum — just look for the left-hand bend in the road.
Fuel your adventure
Of course, all this activity does require some nutritious fuel. NourishMe Café and store at 151 N. Main St., in Ketchum, offers an array of homemade soups made with locally farmed ingredients, as well as organic salads and deli sandwiches using pasture-raised meats that are perfect to pack for a picnic lunch.
And Glow Live Food Café at 380 Washington Ave. in Ketchum offers vegan and raw foods, from Coconut Lime Noodle Bowl made with broccoli, mushrooms, peas and hemp seeds to a marinated kale salad to go. It also has an array of green juices, pressed juices and even a coffee smoothie sure to give you a boost on the trail.