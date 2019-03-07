SUN VALLEY — It’s not too early to think about the next ski season. Sun Valley Resort 2019-2020 winter season passes are now on sale through May 31 with special spring pricing and enhanced benefits. Prices will increase on June 1 and will be at full price beginning Sept. 3.
Sun Valley Resort winter 2019-2020 season passes
Challenger Pass: $1,799 — includes unlimited skiing/riding on Bald and Dollar mountains with no blackout dates
Young Adult Challenger Pass: $1,099 — the same benefits as the Challenger with the special pricing offered to those who are 29 years and younger at the time of purchase
Child Challenger Pass: $599 — valid for children 12 years and younger
Freedom Found Pass: $1,199 — fuses early, late and regular season into one pass
15 Day Pass: $989 — up to 15 days of unrestricted skiing/riding on Bald and Dollar mountains
Early/Late Pass: $389 — valid from opening day through Dec. 13 and March 20 through the end of the season. This pass is only available for purchase until Nov. 20.
College Season Pass: $389 — offers unrestricted skiing/boarding on Bald and Dollar mountains for current full-time (at least 12 credit hours) college students (ages 18-29)
Dollar Mountain winter passes
Adult: $729 — unlimited skiing and riding on Dollar Mountain, discounted lift ticket rates on Bald Mountain when Dollar Mountain is closed.
Child: $289 — unlimited skiing and riding on Dollar Mountain, discounted lift ticket rates on Bald Mountain when Dollar Mountain is closed.
To purchase Sun Valley season passes go to sunvalley.com/mountain-passes or visit the guest center in the Sun Valley Village.
New Sun and Snow passes
March 1 to May 31: Adult $359 and children 12 and younger $89 — a new pass for those who want to take full advantage of two renowned ski areas, Sun Valley and Snowbasin, with no blackout dates. Purchase early for best pricing and the most benefits.
Epic Pass
Sun Valley and Snowbasin will partner with Epic Pass starting with the 2019-2020 season. For more information, go to sunvalley.com/epicpass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.