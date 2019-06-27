SUN VALLEY — After an outstanding winter, Sun Valley is ready to start summer. The Roundhouse Express gondola is operating for lift-accessed mountain biking, hiking and dining at The Roundhouse. The Sun Valley golf courses, tennis center, ice rink, stables, lake and gun club are also open for the season along with a full offering of events, concerts and outdoor activities for the entire family.
Sun Valley summer events are as follows:
Mountain biking
Riders can enjoy the lift-accessed mountain bike trails, Pale Rider and Mindbender, with almost 10 miles of descending while connecting the top of Bald Mountain to the base at River Run. The Saddle Up and Lupine trails are also open. The upper Warm Springs and Cold Springs perimeter trails open Monday, slightly later due to elk calving.
Wood River Farmers’ Market
The Wood River Farmers’ Market will be open to shoppers from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday till Oct. 8 in the lower parking lot at River Run. Vendors range from local produce to unique crafts. For more information, go to wrfarmersmarket.org/.
Yoga on the Mountain
Yoga on the Mountain will be most Saturday mornings throughout the summer at River Run Plaza. The free classes are beginner-friendly. Yoga Flow will start at 9 a.m., led by local instructor Abby Siebert Mills, followed by Gentle Yoga for Every Body at 10:15 a.m. with Katherine Pleasants. A limited number of mats are available; guests are encouraged to bring their own. The session dates will be Saturday; July 6, 20 and 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 31; and Sept. 7.
Lookout Yoga on Bald Mountain
Fresh air and beautiful views await you on the top of Bald Mountain during Lookout Yoga. Participants will load the Roundhouse Express gondola at 9:30 a.m. Attendees should bring their own yoga mat.
Sessions are $40 and include a lift ticket. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Spa at Sun Valley at 208-622-2160 or online at secure-booker.com/sunvalley/ClassSchedule/ClassSchedule.aspx.
Sun Valley on Ice
Sun Valley on Ice will run for another season with Olympians, world champions and national champions headlining the one-of-a-kind shows that are uniquely Sun Valley. The season will begin July 4 and will wrap up on Aug. 31. To buy tickets, go to sunvalley.ticketfly.com or visit the Sun Valley Guest Center.
A figure skating fan’s dream is the Sun Valley on Ice Package which includes a one-night stay at the Sun Valley Lodge, Sun Valley Inn or Cottages, and a private meet-and-greet with the headliners. This includes a photo and signature session two-hours prior to the show. For reservations, call 1-800-786-8259.
Concerts and events
The Sun Valley Pavilion and River Run Lodge are once again bustling with hot musical concerts and performances all summer long. Michael Franti and Spearhead, with special guest Ziggy Marley, lit up the stage at the lodge Monday. Tuesday night, classic rock legends Three Dog Night played at the pavilion. Other notable concerts this summer will be Granger Smith, Killer Queen and Jackson Browne. They, along with the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference lawn talks and the Sun Valley Music Festival Gala with Branford Marsalis, will provide a diverse lineup. San Francisco Ballet will have two individual performances July 5 and 7 in the Sun Valley Pavilion. To buy tickets, go to sunvalley.ticketfly.com or visit the Sun Valley Guest Center.
For the full schedule of concerts and performances, go to sunvalley.com/events.
Sun Valley Music Festival, formerly the Sun Valley Summer Symphony
Now in its 35th season, the largest privately funded and free admission orchestra in the United States will return for another season at the Sun Valley Pavilion. An eclectic lineup of world-renowned soloists, performances of familiar and modern classics and a pairing of film and orchestra will make for rich musical experiences. For more information, go to svmusicfestival.org/.
Sun Valley Golf
Sun Valley has 45 holes of championship golf spread over three courses, two of which were designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Jr. The Trail Creek and White Clouds courses are open to the public daily, and the semi-private Elkhorn Club is open after 2 p.m. Golfers can play a round, then hit the Elkhorn Grill from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays for $5 burgers or Thursdays for the prime rib special.
The Sun Valley Club, open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, has a full-service bar and lunch in a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere. New this year, families can play on the Sawtooth Putting Range, then enjoy tacos and margaritas on Sunday evenings. For more information, go to sunvalley.com/golf.
Lodging packages are as follows:
Freedom Found
Celebrate the red, white and blue this 4th of July with this deal. Stay three nights and get the fourth night free. As a bonus, one Sun Valley Summer Fun Pass will be included. This is a great way to explore the resort — ice skate on the year-round outdoor rink, bowl, try the 18-hole putting course and much more. The package is available from July 2 to 8 at the Sun Valley Lodge, Sun Valley Inn and Cottages.
Hot Summer Nights
Summer is the best-kept secret in Sun Valley. Guests staying two nights in August will get the third night free, plus one Sun Valley Summer Fun Pass to explore the resort. The package is available from August 22 to 27 at the Sun Valley Lodge, Sun Valley Inn and Cottages.
Book early and save for winter
Book by Aug. 31 to get discounted lodging and a free lift ticket for each night booked. Kids 12 years and younger can ski for free with this package. Also get one free kid’s lift ticket for each paid adult lift ticket. The offer is valid from Dec. 1 to 22 and from Jan. 5 to the end of the season. Sun Valley Lodge rates will start at $289 per night, and Sun Valley Inn rates will start at $229 per night.
