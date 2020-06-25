Summer is primetime to explore Idaho's backcountry fishing opportunities

A meandering stream in flatter terrain is likely to have more fishing opportunity

Also pay attention to the flows. Lower water in late spring and through summer tends to make fishing spots more accessible, and fishing higher in the river system is usually better for wading. Don’t overlook tributary streams because even fairly small creeks can have good fishing, and are often filled with hungry, feisty trout.

Be sure to check the fishing rules because many wilderness and backcountry rivers and streams have limited harvest opportunities in order to protect wild, native trout.

Getting into the backcountry

Remember the backcountry is typically accessed via gravel and dirt roads, so be sure your vehicle is capable of navigating that terrain. Also remember road maintenance can be sporadic, and road closures are fairly common. The same goes for trails, so it’s best to call the land management agency in advance, or check the internet, for current road and trail conditions. If you’re planning to hike to high-elevation lakes, remember they can be blocked by snow as late July if a lot of snow fell during winter and spring weather remained fairly cool.