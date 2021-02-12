Stocking of donated rainbow trout continues throughout the Magic Valley

BURLEY — The donation of thousands of large rainbow trout from local fish producer Riverence continued this week in waters throughout the Magic Valley.

These fish came from the local fish producer in Filer that has watched the demand for their restaurant-grade trout go down during the pandemic. Current market conditions are making it very difficult for the fish to be sold and continuing to raise them on the farm is expensive. The donation of these fish has resulted in a late winter boon to Idaho anglers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Fish and Game Regional Fisheries Manager Mike Peterson, anglers are enjoying the enhanced opportunity to fish open water during the winter months. “We are seeing parking lots full of vehicles, many with boat trailers”, said Peterson, “and anglers of all ages are showing off nice-sized rainbows on stringers, not to mention the smiles on everyone’s faces.”

In the Magic Valley Region, these one-time releases of 14,550 fish occurred at the following locations: