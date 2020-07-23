Stillness at sunrise: Kayaking up the Snake River

TWIN FALLS — Stillness filled the Snake River Canyon just before sunrise as a small group of kayakers gathered around College of Southern Idaho Outdoor Recreation coordinator Christa Gessaman near the boat docks above Shoshone Falls.
All I could hear was the roar of the falls.
The canyon walls were still shadowed, and the air, water and rocks were all cool to the touch as boats were unloaded from the trailer. Each kayaker intently listened to Gessaman’s safety briefing before embarking on a sunrise paddle upstream to the Devils Corral.
The herd set out together but quickly broke off into two with the lead group pacing quickly ahead. The sun’s rays quickly illuminated the canyon walls shortly after launch.
Conversations I heard between kayakers covered a range of topics from fishing and boating to politics and family history. The conversations were quiet enough for me to hear the water dripping from my oar, yet informative enough for me to recognize a fellow paddler’s voice and life story.
When the sun finally crested the horizon, rays of light shined like heavenly beams through gaps in the canyon, reflecting intense sparkles off the water onto our faces as we paddled farther upriver. At the halfway point, a jutting butte blocked the sun’s glare and cleared the line of sight. The faint flow of a waterfall cascading into the river could be seen.
This was our goal.
I paddled hard to catch my new friends. The river became calm shortly before reaching the waterfall for more banter, photographs and laughter. We experienced a quiet moment or two before we began our journey home amid the splashing of paddles.
Paddling downstream went fast. I paddled with fellow kayaker Mary Tyrone as we traded stories about mountain biking and kayaking — and where we want to visit next.
Tyrone wants to give fat biking a try. It looks like a fun time, she said.
A small bottleneck of kayaks occurred as Tyrone and I neared the boat dock and she overshot the dock. Gessaman came to her aid and pulled out in front of her, helping her back to safety. Defying irony or manifestation, she was never in danger and the adventure came to a safe end as we departed for the day.
