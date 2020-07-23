Stillness at sunrise: Kayaking up the Snake River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Stillness filled the Snake River Canyon just before sunrise as a small group of kayakers gathered around College of Southern Idaho Outdoor Recreation coordinator Christa Gessaman near the boat docks above Shoshone Falls.

All I could hear was the roar of the falls.

The canyon walls were still shadowed, and the air, water and rocks were all cool to the touch as boats were unloaded from the trailer. Each kayaker intently listened to Gessaman’s safety briefing before embarking on a sunrise paddle upstream to the Devils Corral.

The herd set out together but quickly broke off into two with the lead group pacing quickly ahead. The sun’s rays quickly illuminated the canyon walls shortly after launch.

Conversations I heard between kayakers covered a range of topics from fishing and boating to politics and family history. The conversations were quiet enough for me to hear the water dripping from my oar, yet informative enough for me to recognize a fellow paddler’s voice and life story.