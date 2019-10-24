{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Steelhead fishing continues on portions of the Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers, and the fish could still make an appearance in the Boise River. Despite steelhead closures in the Clearwater River system, anglers still have lots of opportunities to catch fish returning from the Pacific.

“Steelhead fishing is open,” Lance Hebdon, Fish and Game’s anadromous fish manager, said in a statement. “The abundance is down, but there are still enough fish to provide for fishing and limited harvest on the Snake and Salmon rivers and still meet hatchery broodstock needs.” 

People can see which sections are open and current bag limits, on the Steelhead Seasons and Rules webpage at: idfg.idaho.gov/fish/steelhead/rules.

Steelhead that have traditionally been brought to the Boise River come from Hells Canyon. Fisheries staff won’t know how many, if any, will be available until the steelhead trap at Hells Canyon Dam is opened in early November.

