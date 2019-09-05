BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game licensing bureau reported about 800 nonresident white-tailed deer tags remain, and regular nonresident deer tags have sold out. If sales continue at the current rate, the remaining nonresident whitetail tags will sell out in early September.
Anyone with family or friends planning to come from out-of-state to hunt white-tailed deer should let them know tags are selling fast.
The limit applies only to nonresident deer tags. There are unlimited resident deer tags available.
To buy tags online, call 1-800-554-8685 or go to idfg.idaho.gov/license/purchase-options or visit any Fish and Game regional office or license vendor. For a list, go to idfg.idaho.gov/vendor-locator.
