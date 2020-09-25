State-federal partnership brings visitor center to Thousand Springs State Park, Hagerman Fossil Beds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAGERMAN — If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, you find partners to help you get there.

Representatives from the National Park Service, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Gooding County and the city of Hagerman came together Thursday afternoon to break ground on a new visitor center for Thousand Springs State Park and the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument.

The project springs from a partnership between the state Department of Parks and Recreation and the National Park Service, which have agreed to co-locate to provide more services at for less money.

“Not everything was easy, but we all had good faith,” said David Langhorst, who retired in August as director of Idaho Parks and Recreation.

The groundbreaking starts a yearlong construction project to build a $2.5 million, 3,400-square-foot visitor center that will provide historical interpretation, improved recreational access and economic opportunity for the Hagerman Valley.

The State of Idaho is building the center, while the National Park Service has agreed to lease space for the next 25 years. Only a handful of such agreements are believed to exist in the nation.