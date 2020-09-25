State-federal partnership brings visitor center to Thousand Springs State Park, Hagerman Fossil Beds

HAGERMAN — If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, you find partners to help you get there.
Representatives from the National Park Service, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Gooding County and the city of Hagerman came together Thursday afternoon to break ground on a new visitor center for Thousand Springs State Park and the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument.
The project springs from a partnership between the state Department of Parks and Recreation and the National Park Service, which have agreed to co-locate to provide more services at for less money.
“Not everything was easy, but we all had good faith,” said David Langhorst, who retired in August as director of Idaho Parks and Recreation.
The groundbreaking starts a yearlong construction project to build a $2.5 million, 3,400-square-foot visitor center that will provide historical interpretation, improved recreational access and economic opportunity for the Hagerman Valley.
The State of Idaho is building the center, while the National Park Service has agreed to lease space for the next 25 years. Only a handful of such agreements are believed to exist in the nation.
“The Hagerman Valley has wonderful recreational and historical resources, spread about a large and scenic area,” said Pete Black, chairman of the Parks and Recreation Board. “This center will become the linchpin, the place where visitors learn about what’s on offer and chose their adventures.”
The idea for the partnership and project was born on Hagerman’s walking trail, said Wade Vagias, superintendent of Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument. Rather than months of federal bureaucracy, Vagias said, the initial meetings were a seamless process, and although there were some challenges, enthusiasm from the local to the federal level helped the project move quickly to reality.
“The National Park Service is all in,” he said. “I can’t wait until August 2021.”
The center will consolidate access to the seven units of Thousand Springs — Malad Gorge, Kelton Trail, Billingsley Creek, Ritter Island, Crystal Springs, Niagara Springs and the Box Canyon Springs Nature Preserve. It will also provide better access to the Hagerman Fossil Beds, bringing information and interpretation close to the archaeological site.
“By linking the many parts of Thousand Springs and the wonders in the fossil beds, we provide a richer experience at a lower cost,” Black said.
In addition to the center, two related projects at Thousand Springs will boost recreational opportunities. A new, $460,000 bridge to Ritter Island, currently under construction, will provide better and safer access for visitors, while the 50-spot Billingsley Creek Campground, which will begin construction in a year, will add more camping. The $6 million campground is expected to open by early 2023.
David Landrum, the Thousand Springs State Park manager, thanked the many volunteers and area residents who have made the projects possible.
“This is for the valley,” he said. “This is your visitor center.”
