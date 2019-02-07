Try 1 month for 99¢
Stanley

The Stanley ranger Station is closed for two weeks.

STANLEY — The Stanley Ranger Station is currently closed to the public due to much needed repairs to the office. Employees are working remotely from other offices in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. It is expected that the station will reopen on or about Feb. 20.

The parking lot is being plowed and has portable toilets that are being serviced.

For more information, call the SNRA headquarters at 208-727-5000 or go to fs.usda.gov/snf.

