Stage 1 fire restrictions in affect on Raft River Division of Sawtooth National Forest

BURLEY — The Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest is implementing stage one fire restrictions on all national forest system lands in the Raft River Division in Box Elder County, Utah.

This order will be in effect beginning Saturday and remain in effect until Oct. 15.

The following acts are prohibited on all national forest system lands in the Raft River Division of the Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest in Box Elder County, Utah:

1. Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire in the restricted area, except if:

using a stove or grill solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels; or

within a designated area posted with Forest Service notices indicating that use of fire is not prohibited in that area and using either:

a permanent metal or concrete structure installed and maintained by the Forest Service and specifically designed for containing a campfire or cooking fire;

a fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheep herder type stove with a chimney at least five feet in length and a spark arrester with a mesh screen and a screen opening of 1/4 inch or less.