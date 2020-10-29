Sprucing up the place. Soldier Mountain prepares to open after devastation from Phillips Fire

FAIRFIELD — Wildfires raging around the Magic Valley were a common event this summer and Camas County’s Soldier Mountain Resort felt the burn firsthand.

The Phillips Fire charred a large swath of the ski area, but with optimism and enthusiasm from the its new owners and current staff — and lots of hard work — the ski resort is planning to host skiers and riders very close to a traditional opening day, usually in early December.

“Let’s just say that the only thing that isn’t wiped out is the main lodge,” Soldier Mountain General Manager Paul Alden said. “We paid for the place on Thursday and it burned down on Friday. Two of the lifts are gone — the Magic Carpet lift is totally gone — it’s a melted heap of rubbish.”

Lift 1 took a lot of flame and heat from the fire, Alden said, but is in the process of being refurbished and will look similar to how it did before the fire. It will have the same towers, but everything else is being upgraded and replaced.

“We had some very major components to replace. The haul rope (steel cable) won’t get here until the first week of December,” Alden said. “The Magic Carpet won’t get here until about December 1st.”