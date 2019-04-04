BOISE — The youth turkey season will open Monday, and the general turkey season and many controlled hunts in the state will open April 15. Hunters can see which units have general hunts in Fish and Game’s turkey hunting rules at idfg.idaho.gov/rules/upland, in addition to details about the seasons.
Idaho Fish and Game reminds hunters about these rule changes, specifically pertaining to controlled hunts:
- A general tag or an extra tag may be used with a controlled hunt permit in both the spring and fall seasons.
- Immediately after any wild turkey is killed, the turkey tag and permit — if a controlled hunt — must be validated and securely attached to the wild turkey. To validate the tag and permit, the hunter must cut out and completely remove two triangles on the border of the tag and permit, one for the month and one for the day of the kill.
- The tag and permit must remain attached so long as the turkey is in transit or storage.
Hunters will find most general hunting opportunities in the Panhandle, Clearwater, southwest and southeast regions of Idaho. Most other areas are limited to controlled hunts.
For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/spring-turkey-outlook-good-very-good-general-season-opens-april-15.
