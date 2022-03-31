Spring turkey hunting outlook looking good for 2022, similar to 2021

Season opens April 8 for youth, April 15 for general hunt

Another mild winter across much of the state has Fish and Game biologists optimistic about what to expect for this year’s spring turkey hunt.

“I expect to see a good number of two-year old toms to chase this spring. Pattern your shotguns and tune up your calls, gobbles are already echoing through the hills,” said Don Jenkins, Natural Resource Program Coordinator. “However, drought conditions last summer may have affected poult production in localized areas resulting in fewer jakes available for harvest in those areas.”

Youth turkey season opens April 8, and the general turkey season and many controlled hunts open April 15. Hunters can see which units have general hunts in Fish and Game’s turkey hunting rules, in addition to details about the seasons.

Hunters will find most general hunting opportunity in the Panhandle, Clearwater, Southwest and Southeast regions, while most other areas are limited to controlled hunts. In each of the regions with general hunting opportunity, turkey populations are faring well, and the hunting outlook is as good as or better than recent years.

“Idaho provides some of the highest turkey hunting success rates in the country,” said Jeff Knetter, Fish and Game Upland Game & Migratory Bird Coordinator. “Abundant turkeys and a wide variety of public and private land access make for excellent wild turkey hunting opportunities.”

Fish and Game wildlife managers from each of the state’s seven regions have been monitoring regional turkey populations throughout winter.

Magic Valley Region

The Magic Valley has limited turkey hunting opportunities, and only controlled hunts are available for turkey hunting in Unit 54. Turkeys are primarily found on or near Big Cottonwood Wildlife Management Area. Turkeys follow the snow line up in elevation as spring progresses and are more widely distributed later in the hunting season. This turkey population has declined in recent years due to a combination of several hard winters, poor spring nesting conditions, summer drought and two large wildfires.

Turkey tag numbers were reduced in 2022 in response to the decline in this turkey population. However, in February 2022, 36 turkeys were translocated from Pocatello to bolster the turkey population and hunting opportunity in Unit 54.

Jake Powell—Regional Wildlife Manager, Magic Valley

