Spring turkey hunting outlook good to very good for 2020

BOISE — Based on regional reports from Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists, growing turkey populations and expanded hunting opportunities should make for a good to very good spring turkey season in 2020.

Youth turkey season opens April 8, and the general turkey season and many controlled hunts open April 15. Hunters can see which units have general hunts in Fish and Game’s turkey hunting rules, in addition to details about the seasons.

Hunters will find most general hunting opportunities in the Panhandle, Clearwater, and Southwest and Southeast regions, while most other areas are limited to controlled hunts. In each of the regions with general hunting opportunities, turkey populations are faring well, and the hunting outlook is as good or better than in recent years.

Reflecting the trajectory of some of Idaho’s turkey populations, this spring will bring increased general season opportunities in the Panhandle and Southwest regions, as well as increased tag numbers in a number of controlled hunts.