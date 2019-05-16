ARCO — Spring events are back at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. The Loop Road and campground are open, the mountain bluebirds have returned, and wildflowers are beginning to bloom. Peak bloom on the lava flows and cinder slopes begins in early June.
The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Extended visitor center summer hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. begin May 24. View the spectacular new park movie “Craters: The Movie!” every half hour throughout the day in the visitor center theater.
Activities and special events are as follows:
- June 1 and 8 —
Wildflower Walks.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June is the peak of the wildflower season at Craters of the Moon. Join former Park Ranger Doug Owen on a guided two-mile walk that will cover a variety of habitats and introduce participants to a number of plant species. Donations will be accepted by the Natural History Association to support transportation assistance for local schools. Pack a lunch, bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Reservations are required. Walks will be limited to 25 people. To make a reservation, call the park at 208-527-1335 or email crmo_information@nps.gov.
- June 2 to Labor Day —
Ranger-guided walks and talks.
- Climb a volcano, explore a lava tube, enjoy an evening presentation or a dark-sky viewing event. These events are offered daily throughout the summer. For a detailed schedule, go to nps.gov/crmo/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.
- June 14 —
Full Moon Hike.
- Experience Craters of the Moon beneath the full moon. Bring a flashlight, hiking shoes, water and your curiosity about our lunar connections. Reservations are required. Walks will be limited to 25 people. To make a reservation, call 208-527-1335 or email crmo_information@nps.gov.
- June 14 to 15 —
Nature Photography Seminar.
- 1 to 3 p.m. The focus will be on tips, techniques and practices to improve your nature photography. A field session is all day June 15 which is Nature Photography Day. Donations will be accepted by the Natural History Association to support transportation assistance for local schools. Reservations are required. Walks will be limited to 25 people. To make a reservation, call the park at 208-527-1335 or email crmo_information@nps.gov.
- June 28 to 29 —
Star Party.
- Join experts from the Idaho Falls Astronomical Society and the Astro-Ranger to experience the universe at this International Dark Sky Park. Opportunities for solar viewing will be available at the visitor center both days. At 9:30 p.m. each evening, there will be a presentation about the night sky at the campground amphitheater. Then head to the Caves Area parking lot for telescope viewing of the skies above. For more information, call 208-527-1335.
For more information about Craters of the Moon, go to nps.gov/crmo/index.htm.
