Black bear season starts in April.

 COURTESY OF IDAHO FISH AND GAME

BOISE — The state’s spring black bear season opened on April 1 in a number of units in the state, providing Idaho hunters with a chance to hunt big game in the spring. The balance of units with spring black bear hunts are set to open on April 15.

Many parts of the state offer general hunting seasons for black bears, but hunters cannot take any female bear with young. For black bear seasons and rules, go to idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/seasons-rules-big-game-black-bear-2017-2018.pdf.

Hunters typically spot-and-stalk, bait or use hounds for black bears. For hunters using bait or hounds, additional permits are required and other rules apply.

See the statewide black bear proposals for the 2019-2020 big game seasons at idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/2019-2020-big-game-proposals-black-bear-3-6-19.pdf?dt2019-03-07.

For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/spring-bear-seasons-open-april-1-some-units-many-others-open-april-15.

