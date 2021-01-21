Sportsman's Warehouse to merge with Great American Outdoors Group

TWIN FALLS — The Sportsman’s Warehouse, including the Twin Falls location, is soon to merge with the Great American Outdoors Group.

The company announced the future merger between Sportsman’s Warehouse and Great American Outdoors Group late last month. It means Sportsman’s Warehouse will be part of the parent company of Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, White River Marine Group and a collection of nature-based resorts.

“As we look to the future, the combined entities provide our passionate associates with greater opportunities to serve the outdoor enthusiast,” Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO Jon Barker said in the statement. “I couldn’t be more proud of the nearly 8,000 Sportsman’s Warehouse associates and their success in building our brand over the last 33 years.”

“Today is a happy day for our companies, outdoor enthusiasts and for the cause of conservation,” Bass Pro Shops Founder and Great American Outdoors Group leader Johnny Morris said from the statement. “As outdoor sports specialists with unwavering dedication to people who fish, hunt and enjoy the outdoors, we greatly admire the passionate team at Sportsman’s Warehouse for their commitment to their customers and the sports we all love.”

Twin Falls’ Store Manager Ready Starr declined to comment on the merger.