Special Commentary: How wildlife photography helps the environment

Nature photography and environmental research, therefore, have a reciprocal relationship: Photographs provide a face to the name and scientific writing, in turn, gives that face a voice. Photographs have the potential to play vital roles in conservation efforts when scientists and photographers work together to promote their message. Like field biologists, nature photographers practically become a part of the ecosystem they work in after dedicating weeks in the field to their craft. Photography is another way of documenting knowledge, both scientific and emotional, that the Biodiversity Research Institute and other organizations can use to leave viewers asking, “How can I help?”

Hope Rogers is an intern in science communications at the Biodiversity Research Institute. She is also a summer coordinator for a new science education volunteer program at her school.

Originally from Chicago, IL, Rogers is a rising junior at Mount Holyoke College where she majors in environmental studies and music.