Special Commentary: How wildlife photography helps the environment

In wildlife photography, one final photo is worth a thousand minutes — or even hours — of waiting. Idaho-based wildlife photographer Ken Archer spends extensive time at a particular site, often with a specific animal, to find out what it’s like to live their lives, a practice that involves persistence and patience.
Archer said that he might station himself near a pond planning to photograph loons, but instead see “ducks interacting and then a muskox walking up to drink” long before any loon appears in the right light.
“I know when somebody just sees a picture on the page, they see one slice, a few milliseconds, of time,” Archer said. In reality, however, much more happens behind the scenes that leads to the intimate photos of wildlife that end up on the pages of books and magazines. Why then, one might ask, do nature photographers spend days or even weeks waiting for the right lighting and positioning for one moment to be documented? According to Archer, this meticulous process makes it “all the more powerful” when it is published.
Archer is one of several photographers featured in Loon Landscapes, a coffee-table book recently published by Biodiversity Research Institute that features five species of loons. This recent release brings up an often-contested question in the scientific community: What does an effective relationship between nature photography and scientific publications look like?
It is arguably impossible for scientific findings to provoke action on conservation efforts without being shared — with fellow scientists, policymakers, the general public or any combination thereof. The institute’s mission reflects this need for a balance between thorough research and sharing this research for the purposes of promoting environmental awareness among stakeholders and a general audience. Photographs play two central roles in this mission to share science in an accessible way. For functional purposes, photographs provide visuals that supplement textual evidence. Beyond this technical role, the visuals also forge an emotional connection between the photo’s subject and the viewers.
The photos and multimedia images featured in Biodiversity Research Institute’s publications support their data and text with visual cues. A brochure on a particular bird species’ nesting behavior might include a photograph showing what surrounds the nest to provide an understanding of situation and scale, or a report on the species’ conservation status could show them returning to a habitat where they were previously wiped out. Regardless of the specifics, photographs provide context — place, time, ecosystem interactions and so on — in a memorable way.
As the institute states on its website, “the images we present help tell the stories of the wildlife we study.” These visual stories are not just practical supplements to published writing. Like any good story, they pull their audience into the lives of the wildlife they feature.
Nature photography also enables viewers to connect with landscapes and wildlife that they might never see in person. This emotional impact often provides the impetus for people to become involved in environmental conservation, even when the images they see are from across the globe.
“Maybe you can make people appreciate the wild areas,” Archer said, adding that even hearing from one person that his photo touched them makes him feel that he has accomplished something with that image. Photographs in particular provide both undeniable evidence and compelling appeals for our investment in the preservation of even the remotest areas of the world.
As we face the mounting effects of the climate crisis, nature photography as a discipline has at times received backlash for its idealization of nature’s beauty because vibrant photos of “untouched” landscapes and wildlife have the potential to pacify viewers rather than provoke action. This is where interdisciplinary work, such as several of the institute’s publications, comes in.
Robert Louis Chianese concludes in his article “Is Nature Photography Too Beautiful?” that nature photography would find a purpose uniting visual aesthetics with an ecological explanation. Chianese’s point drives home the need for intentionality in incorporating photography in conservation research because, as much as a report may depend on visuals, so do the visuals depend on the ecological context to foster environmental awareness.
Nature photography and environmental research, therefore, have a reciprocal relationship: Photographs provide a face to the name and scientific writing, in turn, gives that face a voice. Photographs have the potential to play vital roles in conservation efforts when scientists and photographers work together to promote their message. Like field biologists, nature photographers practically become a part of the ecosystem they work in after dedicating weeks in the field to their craft. Photography is another way of documenting knowledge, both scientific and emotional, that the Biodiversity Research Institute and other organizations can use to leave viewers asking, “How can I help?”
Hope Rogers is an intern in science communications at the Biodiversity Research Institute. She is also a summer coordinator for a new science education volunteer program at her school.
Originally from Chicago, IL, Rogers is a rising junior at Mount Holyoke College where she majors in environmental studies and music.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!