Space missions to follow in 2022

Sixty-five years ago this October, Sputnik became the first artificial satellite, inaugurating the Space Age. This year, over three hundred launches are planned, by multiple countries and companies.

While new deep-space missions are limited to two Mars probes in 2022, lunar exploration is exploding. Russia and the ESA are launching ExoMars 2022 in September to deliver a Mars lander and rover in 2023. And Virgin Orbit hopes to get the first commercial Mars orbiter (a Polish mini-sat) off the ground in the second half of the year.

Eight rockets are slated to carry a host of lunar flybys, orbiters, landers, and even a “hopper” that will bound along the surface. The majority of media attention, however, will likely focus on Artemis 1, the Space Launch System’s heavy launcher’s maiden voyage, on March 12. SLS will carry an uncrewed capsule to orbit the moon, ultimately to return to earth and splash down in the Pacific 25 days later. A successful flight will be a big step on NASA’s journey to return humans to the moon, currently projected for 2025. While the crew has yet to be announced, NASA has promised that it will include the first woman and the first person of color to set foot in lunar soil.

The highest profile space mission of 2022 promises to be the James Webb Space Telescope, now days out from its arrival at the L2 Langrangian point, co-orbiting the sun with earth, but nearly a million miles further out. Assuming its remaining traverse and commissioning go as flawlessly as its deployment, we’ll all be eagerly awaiting Webb’s first images sometime around June. NASA has also been tight-lipped about what Webb’s first targets will be, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Next column: How far does Earth travel in a year?

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

