BOISE — Personal use fuelwood permits for the Sawtooth National Forest will be available from May 15 through Nov. 30.
Permits can be purchased at private vendors and USDA Forest Service Ranger District offices, as listed below.
Fuelwood permits were reduced in price in 2018 from $12.50 to $6.25 per cord. A minimum of four cords and a maximum of 10 cords can be purchased. Two reasons drove the changes: aligning the overall price of the fuelwood with other Idaho forests and helping remove forest fuels since woodcutting is limited to dead trees.
Cutting fuelwood within a closure area is prohibited; check on the alerts and notices pages of forest websites for closure information. Check this year’s fuelwood brochure, fuelwood map and the current motor vehicle use maps to make sure you are cutting in an area open to fuelwood gathering, and pay special attention to closed areas and roads with restoration activities. Regulations prohibit the cutting of dead or living Whitebark pine trees due to that species decline, and they are critically important to several wildlife species.
Fuelwood permits are valid within the Sawtooth National Forest. All motorized travel related to fuelwood gathering must be in full accordance with Forest Service travel regulations for the area as shown in the motor vehicle use map unless specifically exempted in the fuelwood permit. Early season woodcutters are asked to use caution to avoid wet muddy roads where travel may cause resource damage. Fuelwood cutting is not allowed within riparian areas adjacent to creeks and rivers.
Permit holders are encouraged to cut fuelwood early in the year because fire restrictions may impact the cutting season later in the summer.
Regulations are available when permits are issued. For more information, contact local Ranger District offices or forest websites. Check with forest vendors for weekend hours.
Sawtooth National Forest Vendors:
- Rock Creek General Store, Hansen, 208-423-5659
- Hansen Quick Stop & Go, Hansen, 208-423-9900
- Camas Creek Country Store, Fairfield, 208-764-2211
- Sawtooth Wood Products, Bellevue, 208-788-4705
- Idaho Lumber, Hailey, 208-788-3333
- Jerry's Country Store, Stanley, 208-774-3566
Sawtooth National Forest Ranger District Offices:
- Minidoka, 208-678-0430
- Ketchum, 208-622-5371
- Fairfield, 208-764-3202
- Sawtooth National Recreation Area, 208-727-5013
- Stanley, 208-774-3000
- Sawtooth Supervisor’s Office, 208-423-7500
