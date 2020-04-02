Southern Idaho waters closed to fishing by regulation on April 1 to protect spawning rainbow trout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sections of three southern Idaho rivers will be closed to fishing from April 1 through the Friday before Memorial Day weekend. None of the closures are due to COVID-19 concerns. Rather, they are regular annual closures that are put into place to protect spawning rainbow trout.

Fishing will reopen on May 23, at the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Closures by regulation effective April 1:

The South Fork of the Boise River, from Neal Bridge (Forest Road 189) upstream to Anderson Ranch Dam.

The Big Wood River from the Richfield Canal Diversion, upstream to its headwaters, including tributaries.

Silver Creek, all waters upstream from U.S. Highway 93, including waters within the Nature Conservancy and the posted sections of Loving and Butte creeks on Hayspur Fish Hatchery property.

Fishing while respecting social distancing

While fishing can be a great way to relax in these stressful times by breathing fresh air and soaking up some much-needed sunshine, we encourage everyone to be safe by practicing social distancing, and, respecting the fact that many of our smaller communities can quickly become overwhelmed with visitors.