TWIN FALLS — Southern Idaho Tourism has announced the Hidden Gems Summer Challenge in collaboration with Southern Idaho Economic Development and Outdoor Idaho Magazine.
The challenge includes eight hidden gems throughout south-central Idaho. From Saturday to Sept. 1, participants can visit the designated gems and submit photos for a photography contest with prizes of up to $1,000. Additional Easter Egg challenges and high-value giveaways will be released with clues throughout June, July and August.
Follow these steps to participate in the Hidden Gems Summer Challenge:
- Pick up a copy of Outdoor Idaho Magazine’s June edition or go to visitsouthidaho.com for a list of the hidden gems. Visit the sites.
- Take photos and submit them at the website to be entered in the photography contest. There is no limit on submissions. A panel will choose first- and second-place prize winners. First place will receive $800, Southern Idaho adventure passes and be featured on the front cover of Outdoor Idaho Magazine. Second place will win $500 and Southern Idaho adventure passes.
- Participants should closely follow the Southern Idaho Tourism Facebook and Instagram posts for Easter Egg clues throughout the week. The agency will post the final clue and the grand prize on Facebook and Instagram on Saturdays, with a set time to check in at the giveaway location. Prizes will be valued around $500 each.
- Check in at the Hidden Gem location with the Southern Idaho Tourism staff.
- Each giveaway will also require the completion of a small task listed in the giveaway hints. The winner will then be announced and awarded the prize.
- Share your journey on social media using the hashtag #SecretsOutIdaho and tag Southern Idaho Tourism.
- Participants who check in at each Hidden Gem will earn a prize on Sept. 1.
“Southern Idaho is scattered with breathtaking places, but many of them are hidden in a desolate landscape,” Melissa Barry, executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism, said in a statement. “We want to challenge people’s perception and really get them to experience the excitement of uncovering these treasures. We are excited to get people to these places and give away awesome prizes in the process.”
For more information, go to visitsouthidaho.com.
To learn more about Southern Idaho Economic Development, go to southernidaho.org.
Read Outdoor Idaho Magazine at outdooridahomag.com.
