JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will hold their February shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club range, 6425 U.S. Highway 93 at milepost 64.
The shoot will be hosted by Todd “Wounded Wing” Miller. In the group’s meeting announcement, he said the shoot will be for both rifle and pistol.
All are welcome to come and meet the muzzleloaders.
Information: Miller, 208-316-0973, or Leon “Double Load” Reed, 208-329-4902.
