Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders hold monthly shoot

JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will have their March shoot starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club range, 6425 U.S. Highway 93, at milepost 64.
You have free articles remaining.
The shoot will be hosted by Mike Carter. The group's meeting announcement said to come prepared for anything as far as deep competition is concerned. Participants have to play to get a raffle ticket for the drawing in January.
For more information, contact Carter at 208-320-6074 or Leon Reed at 208-329-4902.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!