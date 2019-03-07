TWIN FALLS — The National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Strutters Chapter made a $12,000 food donation to the Kimberly and Buhl senior centers Dec. 20. Falls Brand, Twin Falls Search and Rescue, Blue Lakes Rotary and Albertson’s also helped contribute to make this the largest food donation from the NWTF in the United States. It consisted of hams and canned and dried food items. The donations filled the freezers and pantries at the two senior centers.
The NWTF holds banquets and other events during the year to earn funds to give back to the community.The 15th annual NWTF South Hills Strutters Banquet will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The cost will be $65 single, $95 per couple and $300 to sponsor.
Special gun tables will be available with reserved seating and dinner. Live and silent auctions, games and raffles will take place during the evening with prizes including many guns.
For more information or tickets, call Daron Brown at 208-539-6495 or email smalltractorworks@gmail.com or call John Howard at 208-861-3296 or email john@fallsbrand.com or go to events.nwtf.org/120110-2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.