South Fork Boise River Road (Forest Road 227) realignment project update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFIELD — The Forest Road 227 Realignment Project continues to make good progress. Completion is expected in September. For the next three to four weeks, expect continued closures along the Fleck Summit Road (FR 012) from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Also, expect closures of Forest Road 227 between Five Points and Worswick Hot Springs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Widening of these two roads is occurring along with the collection of rock and road surface material for the large realignment project west of Bowns Campground. Travel over Couch Summit to Smoky Bar will not be affected, nor will travel to Little Smoky Creek (or Ketchum) from Wells Summit.

We know folks are getting anxious, but please do not slow the construction progress by going through these closures. Remember these routes are closed to both motorized and non-motorized travel for the safety of the public.

Please contact David Skinner, project manager at 208-764-3475 or email him at david.skinner@usda.gov for additional information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0