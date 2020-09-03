 Skip to main content
South Fork Boise River Road (Forest Road 227) realignment project update and temporary Willow Creek bridge closure
FAIRFIELD — Forest Road 227 will once again be open to public travel between Featherville and Big Smoky starting on Labor Day weekend. While there may be a few finishing touches to be completed after that, the road will be open for travel. The weekday, daytime closures (8 am to noon and 1 pm to 6 pm) will continue on the Fleck Summit Road (FR 012) for the next three to four weeks as crews finish the widening project.

The bridge over Willow Creek on Forest Road 227 west of Baumgartner Campground (in Elmore County) will be temporarily closed on September 8 for required maintenance.

Please contact David Skinner, Project Manager at 208-764-3475 or david.skinner@usda.gov for additional information.

