South Fork Boise River Road (Forest Road 227) realignment project update and temporary Willow Creek bridge closure

FAIRFIELD — Forest Road 227 will once again be open to public travel between Featherville and Big Smoky starting on Labor Day weekend. While there may be a few finishing touches to be completed after that, the road will be open for travel. The weekday, daytime closures (8 am to noon and 1 pm to 6 pm) will continue on the Fleck Summit Road (FR 012) for the next three to four weeks as crews finish the widening project.