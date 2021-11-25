Soldier Mountain to host pray for snow party

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain is hosting a Pray for Snow Party Dec. 4 at the ski resort at 1043 N. Soldier Creek Road, 11 miles north of Fairfield. The event, which is free to the public, begins at 5 p.m.

Festivities include a massive bonfire to make sacrifices (“nonliving please,” management requests), s’more-making stations, free food courtesy of Falls Brand, live music by Colt Angell and the Revolvers Band, games, prizes, and a cash bar. In addition, the resort will begin a new tradition this winter by lighting the giant “Soldier Tree,” which staff have strung with lights.

Visit eventbrite.com/e/pray-for-snow-2021-tickets-204839278797 to register.

Soldier Mountain is offering a one-day-only 10% discount on season passes at the party. You must attend the party in person to receive the discount.

Otherwise, season passes cost $449 for adults (18-69), $239 for youths (6-17), $360 for military adults (18-69), $180 for military youths (6-17), and $169 for silver seniors (70+). Season passholders can purchase three Bring a Friend Cards for $99, too.

Children ages 0-5 ski and snowboard free. Four-day punch passes cost $178 and represent a 10 percent discount off four standard adult single-day lift tickets.

Soldier Mountain has assembled an impressive roster of reciprocating resorts for season passholders this winter. They can enjoy four days free at Bogus Basin and three days at Cooper Resort in Colorado, Bridger Bowl in Montana, Lee Canyon in Nevada, Cherry Peak and Eagle Point Ski Resort in Utah, and Sleeping Giant and White Pine Ski Area in Wyoming. And at Grand Targhee in Wyoming, Soldier Mountain passholders can enjoy one complimentary lift ticket per passholder per night stayed at the resort with a three-night minimum stay required.

The resort is also part of the Ski Koalition, with Soldier Mountain season passholders enjoying 40% discounts at Kelly Canyon, Magic Mountain, and Pebble Creek in Idaho; Beaver Mountain in Utah; and Pine Creek and Snow King in Wyoming.

You must present a valid Soldier Mountain season pass at reciprocating resorts to secure these deals. Some blackout dates apply to these offers and some participating resorts require reservations.

Soldier Mountain is an Indy Pass partner, and season passholders can purchase a discounted Indy Pass add-on starting at $189 for adults and $89 for kids 12 and under vs. the regular prices of $279 and $119, respectively. Indy Pass holders enjoy up to 153 days on the slopes at 76 U.S. and Canadian resorts, including 18 in the greater Northwest.

Soldier Mountain is also booking its backcountry snowcat trips for the 2021-22 ski season. It boasts 2,000 skiable acres and 3,000 feet of vertical that tops out at nearly 10,000 feet above sea level and includes big open lines, rolling glades, steep trees, and extreme chutes. Guests also enjoy epic views of the Sawtooths with Smoky Dome, the highest point in the Soldier Mountain Range and Idaho’s 21st most prominent peak, towering in the background.

Single “cat scratch” seats on the snowcat cost $349 and will be cancelled if there are not more than six confirmed for the day. Guests can book the 12-seat cab privately, too, for $3,750 per day, $6,250 for two consecutive days, or $6,750 to spend the night in the mountain yurt between the two days of skiing.

The resort is the only ski area in Idaho you can book privately. You can have Soldier Mountain all to yourself on the days it is typically closed to the public — Mondays through Wednesdays except holidays — starting at $10,000. The lodge offers custom food service options that can include breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner, and you can book it separately for private dining events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0