Soldier Mountain to host disc golf tournament Saturday

FAIRFIELD — The U.S. Forest Service has granted Soldier Mountain an opportunity to conduct a disc golf trial run. The resort is hosting its first disc golf tournament Saturday.

At least $400 in cash and prizes are up for grabs thanks to event sponsors like 208 DISCS, Falls Brand, Sawtooth Brewery, Shamrock Foods, Soldier Creek Brewery and Timberline Trash.

Soldier Mountain’s disc golf course for the tournament will be temporary, and the resort will take it down within a week or two following the event. However, Soldier Mountain anticipates establishing a permanent course next summer that will be accessible on days its mountain bike park is open.

Disc golfers can register online at soldiermountain.com or at the resort the day of the event. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the tournament begins at 11 a.m. Registration is $30, and the player’s pack includes lunch, a lift ticket, and three tickets for the challenge hole.

The event features two rounds of nine holes, with the first slated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 3-5 p.m.