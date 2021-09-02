Soldier Mountain to host disc golf tournament Saturday

FAIRFIELD — The U.S. Forest Service has granted Soldier Mountain an opportunity to conduct a disc golf trial run. The resort is hosting its first disc golf tournament Saturday.
At least $400 in cash and prizes are up for grabs thanks to event sponsors like 208 DISCS, Falls Brand, Sawtooth Brewery, Shamrock Foods, Soldier Creek Brewery and Timberline Trash.
Soldier Mountain’s disc golf course for the tournament will be temporary, and the resort will take it down within a week or two following the event. However, Soldier Mountain anticipates establishing a permanent course next summer that will be accessible on days its mountain bike park is open.
Disc golfers can register online at soldiermountain.com or at the resort the day of the event. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the tournament begins at 11 a.m. Registration is $30, and the player’s pack includes lunch, a lift ticket, and three tickets for the challenge hole.
The event features two rounds of nine holes, with the first slated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 3-5 p.m.
The tournament has three mixed divisions (males and females): amateur mixed age 18 and under, amateur mixed 18 older, and pro mixed 18 and up.
The resort will award prizes to the top three players in each division, with the first-place disc golfers earning a four-day punch pass to Soldier Mountain plus cash. Second-place participants will earn a one-day punch pass plus cash, and third-place disc golfers will win a T-shirt plus cash.
Participants can redeem the three tickets in their player’s packs for three chances to shoot a hole in one on the challenge hole. Those who succeed will earn a one-day lift ticket for skiing or mountain biking.
Soldier Mountain also announced its mountain bike park will close for the season after the next two weekends. In addition to this Saturday and Sunday, the resort’s mountain bike park will be open Labor Day, Monday, and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.