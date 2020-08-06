Soldier Mountain opens new mountain bike park Friday

Soldier Mountain Bike Park

The bike park will be open at the following times, weather permitting:

1:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays

Labor Day weekend hours will be as follows:

1:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 4,

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 5

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7

Ticket costs are as follows.

$39 for adults 18-69

$29 for youths 9-17

$10 for seniors over 70, veterans and current military personnel

Guests who purchase a 2020-21 season pass can ride the bike park for free for the remainder of the 2020 summer/fall season. Season passes are $309 for adults 18-69 and $159 for youths 9-17.