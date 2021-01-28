Soldier Mountain opening terrain park Thursday

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain will begin welcoming jibbers and bonkers to its new terrain park today. The park features several rails and boxes, as well as various snow features.

The resort won’t charge guests to use the park for the first two weeks of operation. After that, guests can purchase a separate park pass for $27 if they want to hike the park to access its features.

Season pass holders and guests who purchase a walk-up lift ticket for the day do not need to purchase a separate park pass. Visitors can access the terrain park off run no. 10, North Ridge.

This is not Soldier Mountain’s first terrain park, but it is the first one the resort has created in the past few years.

