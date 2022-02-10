Soldier Mountain closed this week due to mechanical issues

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain's primary lift, Chair 1, is temporarily inoperative due to a mechanical issue. As a result, the resort will be closed through Sunday.
General Manager Paul Alden said he hopes to have the issue resolved in time to reopen Feb. 17.
He asks season passholders and other guests to check the resort's website at soldiermountain.com, its Facebook page at facebook.com/soldiermountain and its Instagram feed at instagram.com/soldiermountain for updates, which he says are coming soon.