 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Soldier Mountain closed this week due to mechanical issues

  • 0
Tracks

Tracks left by skiers at Soldier Mountain near Fairfield crisscross down the slopes.

 Times-News File

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain's primary lift, Chair 1, is temporarily inoperative due to a mechanical issue. As a result, the resort will be closed through Sunday.

General Manager Paul Alden said he hopes to have the issue resolved in time to reopen Feb. 17.

He asks season passholders and other guests to check the resort's website at soldiermountain.com, its Facebook page at facebook.com/soldiermountain and its Instagram feed at instagram.com/soldiermountain for updates, which he says are coming soon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Skywatch: These stars memorialize fallen heroes

Skywatch: These stars memorialize fallen heroes

There’s an iconic scene in “Apollo 13,” when Commander James Lovell (Tom Hanks) realizes he can use earth’s limb as a reference point during an engine burn to correct his ailing spacecraft’s errant trajectory. What this hints at, is the fact that the Apollo crews spent hundreds of hours in a planetarium learning celestial navigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News