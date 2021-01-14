Soldier Mountain begins making snow, opens magic carpet and beginner hill

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain fired up its new snow guns Saturday night. As a result, the resort was able to open up its new magic carpet and the beginner hill Sunday for the first time this season.

The resort has resumed its normal operating schedule and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and holidays through the remainder of the season.

You can book the ski resort privately on the days it’s closed. The base price to rent Soldier Mountain for a day of skiing and snowboarding is $7,500. Any gear rentals are extra. The resort also offers custom food service options that can include breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner.

Soldier Mountain is the only ski resort in Idaho you can book privately and among 10 such ski areas in the U.S. Anthony Lakes in Oregon, Turner Mountain and Showdown in Montana, and Beaver Mountain and Eagle Point in Utah are some nearest to Idaho.

