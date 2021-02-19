Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Galena Summit

KETCHUM — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said a snowmobiler was killed Friday in an avalanche in the Smiley Creek drainage, about 8 miles southwest of the Galena Summit.

Members of the rider’s party were unable to revive the rider at the accident site.

The U.S. Forest Service Sawtooth Avalanche Center staff visited the site Friday.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s friends and family," the Sawtooth Avalanche Center's Facebook page said.

"Thursday night's new snow and wind likely built a round of small, fresh drifts and sensitive cornices," The agency's Friday avalanche forecast said. "These hazards may be dangerous on their own, but can also act as triggers for larger avalanches that fail on weak snow buried 2-3' deep. You can reduce your risk by steering clear of steep slopes with drifts or stiff snow near the surface."

“Our area is known for its weak layers,” avalanche specialist Chris Lundy said. “We haven’t seen this weak of a layer in years, one as persistent as this one is about every 10 years, and it can be problematic for the entire state, not just our area.”