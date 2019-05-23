On Saturday, 65 to 70 volunteers — including Bureau of Land Management and Sheriff’s deputies — cleared more than nine tons of trash from the north rim of Snake River Canyons Park during the annual spring cleanup, according to Greg Moore at the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association.
The total amount was nearly the same as the previous three years, Moore said.
“Looking at the trash, I felt we were getting a significant amount of material that had been missed in previous years,” Moore said. “Maybe because there was more walking and less riding through the park.”
The booty was mostly comprised of “trigger trash” (TVs, computers, glass jars, plastic containers, pieces of wood, a store mannequin), tires, yard and lawn waste, freezers — one with rancid foul smelling meat, bed springs and other common household waste, according to Moore.
Some unusual items were recovered, including a structure built from pallets that appeared to have signs of recent occupancy.
More families and juveniles participated than in the past, Moore said. The largest single group was the Magic Valley ATV club.
Don Zuck from the North Canyon Shooters Association was on site to help educate the public about new shooting regulations in the area established May 1.
“Now that there are noticeable site improvements, we all hope that the dumping public will become more conscious about this area being developed as a natural multi-use park and treat it as such,” Moore said. “The best way to deter future trashing of the park is self-policing of the area by its users.”
Moore encourages all users to report dumping and misuse of their public lands.
“Like they say, if you see something, say something,” he said.
