KETCHUM — Sawtooth National Forest fire personnel, along with the Sun Valley Co., are burning slash piles on Bald Mountain in the Frenchman drainage for the next two or three weeks. The purpose of pile burning is to remove slash that has been generated from a forest-health and fuel-reduction thinning project.
Prescribed fire activities are highly weather-dependent, which requires prescribed fire personnel to evaluate short- and long-term weather conditions and fuel moisture contents. This process relies on coordination with the National Weather Service and air quality regulators to determine the best possible weather conditions that promote smoke dispersal and limit smoke impacts to local and regional communities.
Smoke and flames will be visible from the Ketchum and Sun Valley areas and may be visible for several days after implementation. If you see smoke in the Frenchman area of Bald Mountain, there is no need to contact 911. For more information, call Matt Filbert at 208-622-5371.
