SKYWATCH: Your guide to seeing Comet ZTF

If you’ve heard about a bright, green, once-in-a-lifetime comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), here’s all you need to know to see it.

First, the caveats: While brighter than most comets, ZTF (named for Mt. Palomar’s Zwicky Transient Facility wide-field telescope which first detected it) pales in comparison to 2020’s comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE), the brightest visible in Idaho since 1997’s spectacular C/1995 O1 (Hale-Bopp). While it’s possible ZTF could undergo an outburst, having passed its closest point to the sun on January 12th without doing so, it’s increasingly unlikely.

Nor are green comets particularly rare. Dicarbon (a molecule of two joined carbon atoms) in the sparse, spherical coma surrounding a comet’s nucleus is broken down by solar ultraviolet, emitting green light in the process. Unlike most solar system bodies which only reflect sunlight, comets also fluoresce, glowing like the gas in a neon sign. Comet

C/1996 B2 (Hyakutake), the year before Hale-Bopp, was bright with a long tail and greenish hue.

The “once-in-a-lifetime” claim is the most indefensible. Although ZTF only visits the solar system once in many millennia, brighter comets appear roughly once per decade, on average.

Nonetheless, it’s still worth taking a look, ideally with binoculars. The comet’s orbit is highly inclined to the plane of the planets’ orbits, and it’s currently both approaching Earth and heading north, positioning it above the horizon all night long.

Tomorrow morning it will sit just off the Little Dipper’s cup, highest at 6:15 a.m. By February 1st, at peak brightness, it will lie about 20 degrees (the distance from pinkie to thumb tip of an outstretched hand at arm’s length) above Polaris at 10:15 PM, although it will be hard to see with an 89% moon also above the horizon.

Next column: Space missions to keep an eye on in 2023.

Sky calendar through Feb. 8 Planets One hour after sunset: Venus: WSW, very low.

Jupiter: SW, mid-sky

Mars: SE, very high One hour before sunrise: Mercury: ESE, extremely low (until 2/3). Moon First quarter 8:19 a.m. 1/28.

Extremely close to Mars 1/30.

Full moon 11:28 a.m. 2/5. Other data Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) peak brightness 2/1 (barely visible to naked eye from a dark site—see text for details).