Skywatch: Witness a double eclipse on Jupiter

Sky calendar through August 11

Planets:

One hour after sunset:

Venus: W, extremely low

Jupiter: ESE, extremely low (after August 2)

Saturn: SE, very low

One hour before sunrise:

Saturn: SW, very low

Jupiter: SW, very low

Moon:

Full moon, 8:37 p.m. July 24. Under Jupiter, July 26. Last quarter, 7:16 a.m., July 31. New moon, 7:50 a.m., August 8. Close to Venus, August 10.

Other data:

Annual Perseid meteor shower peaks August 11 & 12. Look high in the NE before 4:45 a.m.