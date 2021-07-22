Skywatch: Witness a double eclipse on Jupiter

With two eclipse seasons per year (during which at least two eclipses are visible somewhere on Earth), it’s a safe bet that most people will witness at least one eclipse (lunar or solar) at some point in their lives. It takes some effort to witness one on another planet.
Mind you, I’m not suggesting that you embark on an interplanetary eclipse expedition. So far, the closest anyone’s come to that is the handful of astronauts who’ve seen the moon’s shadow cast on the earth below as they orbited a couple of hundred miles up.
Luckily, Jupiter has four large moons (ranging in size from a bit smaller than our moon to larger than Mercury) with orbital periods of days to weeks. All but one casts its shadow on the planet each orbit. (The shadow of the outermost, Callisto, misses the planet about half the time due to its orbit’s tilt.) The shadow of Io, the innermost moon, may spend over two hours crossing Jupiter’s face, while Callisto’s shadow may take nearly five hours to mosey across.
There’s roughly one shadow transit per day, and two shadows on the planet simultaneously every couple of weeks, on average. Triple shadow transits only happen every four years or so.
On Sunday morning, August 1st, at 12:40 a.m., the shadow of Ganymede (Jupiter’s largest moon) will begin crossing Jupiter’s face. At 4:08 a.m., the shadow of Europa will join it for eleven minutes before Ganymede’s shadow completes its transit.
To observe shadow transits requires only a modest-sized telescope with good optics. Jupiter is currently the brightest object in the southern sky after midnight.
If you miss this extraterrestrial double eclipse, there will be three more this year visible from Idaho (two in October, and one in November).
Next column: The reflectivity of celestial bodies.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.