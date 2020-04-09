Skywatch: Will a new comet achieve greatness?

Averaged over history, bright comets appear roughly once per decade. Since the eye-poppers Hyakutake (in 1996) and Hale-Bopp (in 1997), we’ve seen a bit of a bright comet drought. But it may be about to end.
Three days after Christmas, during its nightly search for potentially earth-impacting asteroids, a robotic telescope atop Mauna Loa, Hawaii, discovered a faint, inbound comet about three times farther from the sun than the earth, among the stars of Ursa Major, the Great Bear.
Named C/2019 Y4 ATLAS (after the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System search which found it), the comet steadily grew brighter as it raced sunward. Then, in mid-February, at a distance from the sun just beyond Mars’s orbit, it suddenly brightened by 400,000%.
Comets occasionally undergo such outbursts around the so-called “frost line,” the distance from the sun at which an approaching body’s ices begin to sublimate (go from solid to gas) in the rising heat. Sublimation may expose fresh ice beneath, or allow chunks to break off, releasing a sudden burst of sunlight-reflecting gas and dust.
ATLAS’s highly tilted orbit will keep it well-placed to view (above the northern horizon all night) almost until its closest approach to Earth on May 23 and its closest approach to the sun on May 31st. By then, it could rival the brightest stars in luminance, and sport a conspicuous tail.
Currently, you need binoculars or a telescope to see ATLAS, but it could become naked-eye bright by early May, should its current brightening continue. That’s a big “if,” however— comets are notoriously fickle that way. ATLAS could also fizzle, or even disintegrate entirely, before becoming the next “great comet.” We’ll just have to wait and see.
Next column: A great debate over the size and nature of the universe, one hundred years later.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
