Skywatch: Why we can’t send our trash into the sun

A common sci-fi trope is the “decaying orbit” (I’m looking at you, Star Trek), a dramatic device that has fomented a fundamental misunderstanding in peoples’ minds about orbital mechanics.

As Isaac Newton realized, all a body needs to orbit is sufficient horizontal velocity. An apple falls towards the earth, as does the moon, but the moon never hits the earth because its horizontal velocity is exactly enough so that the curved earth falls away beneath it. Astronauts in low earth orbit (where gravity is nearly as strong as it is on earth) float because they are in perpetual freefall.

So, once in orbit (assuming you’re high enough to avoid atmospheric friction), you have to fire retrorockets to slow down enough to come back to earth. More precisely, you must enter a new orbit that intersects the earth (and, hopefully, you have some way of slowing down before reaching the ground).