Skywatch: Why we can’t send our trash into the sun

A common sci-fi trope is the “decaying orbit” (I’m looking at you, Star Trek), a dramatic device that has fomented a fundamental misunderstanding in peoples’ minds about orbital mechanics.
As Isaac Newton realized, all a body needs to orbit is sufficient horizontal velocity. An apple falls towards the earth, as does the moon, but the moon never hits the earth because its horizontal velocity is exactly enough so that the curved earth falls away beneath it. Astronauts in low earth orbit (where gravity is nearly as strong as it is on earth) float because they are in perpetual freefall.
So, once in orbit (assuming you’re high enough to avoid atmospheric friction), you have to fire retrorockets to slow down enough to come back to earth. More precisely, you must enter a new orbit that intersects the earth (and, hopefully, you have some way of slowing down before reaching the ground).
This is why, in an age when space launches seem as common as celebrity scandals, we don’t load our nastiest waste (nuclear, biological, what-have-you) into rockets and send it into the sun. For that, you’d have to burn enough fuel to counteract nearly all of earth’s 67,000 mph horizontal velocity so that the celestial garbage scow would plunge sunward. Doing the math, it would require nearly five times as much fuel to decelerate into a sun-impacting orbit as it would to accelerate enough to escape the solar system altogether.
You could shed velocity via a gravitational slingshot past Mercury or Venus, but that trades fuel savings for added complexity (and increased chance of failure). That said, at the current cost of $1,200 per pound to launch payloads to low earth orbit (let alone beyond), our waste is decidedly earthbound.
Next column: How many ways can multi-star systems be arranged?
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.