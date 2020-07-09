Skywatch: Why Pluto got kicked out of the planet club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Next month marks an anniversary that still raises some folks’ hackles: The International Astronomical Union’s 2006 vote reclassifying Pluto as a dwarf planet.

Rarely does an online article about Pluto appear without comments critical of its “demotion.” (I’m not a fan of the implication that planets are “better.” We’re comparing balls of rock, metal, gas, liquid, and ice, not prize hogs at the county fair.)

The IAU’s planet definition’s most contentious criterion is that a planet must have “cleared the neighborhood around its orbit,” leading some to claim that Jupiter shouldn’t be a planet by virtue of its co-orbital “Trojan asteroids,” as detailed in my May 28th column.

In lieu of an explanation of what “clearing the neighborhood” means, others have offered proposals. Astronomer Steven Soter (who co-wrote the original “Cosmos” series with Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan) defines a “planetary discriminant,” represented by the Greek letter “mu,” as the ratio of the body’s mass to the total mass of all bodies which cross its orbit with similar orbital periods (excluding comets, which cross most of the planets’ orbits).