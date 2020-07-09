Skywatch: Why Pluto got kicked out of the planet club

Next month marks an anniversary that still raises some folks’ hackles: The International Astronomical Union’s 2006 vote reclassifying Pluto as a dwarf planet.
Rarely does an online article about Pluto appear without comments critical of its “demotion.” (I’m not a fan of the implication that planets are “better.” We’re comparing balls of rock, metal, gas, liquid, and ice, not prize hogs at the county fair.)
The IAU’s planet definition’s most contentious criterion is that a planet must have “cleared the neighborhood around its orbit,” leading some to claim that Jupiter shouldn’t be a planet by virtue of its co-orbital “Trojan asteroids,” as detailed in my May 28th column.
In lieu of an explanation of what “clearing the neighborhood” means, others have offered proposals. Astronomer Steven Soter (who co-wrote the original “Cosmos” series with Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan) defines a “planetary discriminant,” represented by the Greek letter “mu,” as the ratio of the body’s mass to the total mass of all bodies which cross its orbit with similar orbital periods (excluding comets, which cross most of the planets’ orbits).
When you calculate mu for the largest bodies in the solar system, something becomes immediately obvious: The eight classical planets’ mu values are roughly similar, ranging from 5,100 (Mars) to 1,700,000 (Earth), with the others’ scattered fairly uniformly in between.
What about the dwarfs? Their mu values are all minuscule, with Ceres (the largest Main Belt asteroid) at 0.33 and Pluto a paltry 0.07. It’s this “mu gap,” Soter argues, that disqualifies Pluto from planetary status.
Side note: Jupiter is making several passes within one degree of Pluto this year (not observable, since Pluto is invisible to the unaided eye). The two bodies won’t appear closer together than this until 2180 AD.
Next column: The least and most reflective celestial bodies.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
