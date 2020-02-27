Skywatch: Why leap days aren’t added every four years

In 46 B.C., Julius Caesar reformed the Roman calendar in recognition of the fact that Earth does not rotate exactly 365 times per orbit. Adding a leap day every four years brings the average year length to 365.25 days — slightly longer than the true value.

By the sixteenth century, the accumulated error due to this discrepancy had become too large to ignore. Holidays meant to commemorate the winter solstice were being celebrated days before the sun reached its most southerly position.

So, in 1582, Pope Gregory XIII decreed that ten days would be skipped (the day after Oct. 4 was Oct. 15 that year) to bring the calendar back in line with the seasons, and modified the Julian calendar: Leap days would still be added in years evenly divisible by four, with the exception of years that were evenly divisible by one hundred, but not four hundred. Thus, three leap days are skipped every four centuries, making 400 years equal to 146,097 days, for an average year length of 365.2425 days — just 26 seconds longer than the true value of 365.2422 days. Over three millennia will elapse before a single day of error accumulates, by which time the gradual slowing of Earth’s rotation will necessitate a comparable adjustment.