Skywatch: Why leap days aren’t added every four years

Everybody knows that we add a leap day every four years. Few know that we occasionally skip adding a leap day, let alone why.
In 46 B.C., Julius Caesar reformed the Roman calendar in recognition of the fact that Earth does not rotate exactly 365 times per orbit. Adding a leap day every four years brings the average year length to 365.25 days — slightly longer than the true value.
By the sixteenth century, the accumulated error due to this discrepancy had become too large to ignore. Holidays meant to commemorate the winter solstice were being celebrated days before the sun reached its most southerly position.
You have free articles remaining.
So, in 1582, Pope Gregory XIII decreed that ten days would be skipped (the day after Oct. 4 was Oct. 15 that year) to bring the calendar back in line with the seasons, and modified the Julian calendar: Leap days would still be added in years evenly divisible by four, with the exception of years that were evenly divisible by one hundred, but not four hundred. Thus, three leap days are skipped every four centuries, making 400 years equal to 146,097 days, for an average year length of 365.2425 days — just 26 seconds longer than the true value of 365.2422 days. Over three millennia will elapse before a single day of error accumulates, by which time the gradual slowing of Earth’s rotation will necessitate a comparable adjustment.
The next leap day to be skipped won’t be until 2100 A.D. so, practically speaking, few people alive today need worry about the difference between the Julian and Gregorian calendars.
A side note: The time between summer solstices is slightly less than the time for Earth to travel 360 degrees around the sun. But that’s a topic for another day.
Next column: March Mars planetary meet-ups.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.