Skywatch: Where meteorites do — and don’t — come from

In December 1807, thousands of stones rained down on Weston, Connecticut. President Thomas Jefferson, upon hearing the news, urged caution in concluding that they had originated from space, which we now recognize as fact.

Dozens of tons of meteoric material strike Earth each day, much as tiny dust and largely into the oceans, unnoticed. “Meteorite” shares a root with “meteorology” (the study of that which is raised above the ground), hinting that meteorites were once thought to be a weather phenomenon.

Most annual meteor showers derive from comets vaporizing in the sun, yet no meteorite larger than a dust particle has ever been traced to a comet. Nearly every chunk large enough to survive blazing through the atmosphere originated from asteroids.

About seven-eighths of meteorites contain round nodules, called chondrules, which formed during their primordial condensation. These are material that managed to avoid being incorporated into a planet, moon or asteroid before Earth swept them up.