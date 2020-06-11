Skywatch: Where meteorites do — and don’t — come from

In December 1807, thousands of stones rained down on Weston, Connecticut. President Thomas Jefferson, upon hearing the news, urged caution in concluding that they had originated from space, which we now recognize as fact.
Dozens of tons of meteoric material strike Earth each day, much as tiny dust and largely into the oceans, unnoticed. “Meteorite” shares a root with “meteorology” (the study of that which is raised above the ground), hinting that meteorites were once thought to be a weather phenomenon.
Most annual meteor showers derive from comets vaporizing in the sun, yet no meteorite larger than a dust particle has ever been traced to a comet. Nearly every chunk large enough to survive blazing through the atmosphere originated from asteroids.
About seven-eighths of meteorites contain round nodules, called chondrules, which formed during their primordial condensation. These are material that managed to avoid being incorporated into a planet, moon or asteroid before Earth swept them up.
Most of the remaining eighth came from one or more protoplanets that grew large enough to differentiate (separate into dense iron cores surrounded by rocky mantles) before being shattered in ancient collisions. We know this because their offspring meteorites are iron (from the cores), stone (from their mantles), or a mixture (from the core-mantle boundaries) all whose chondrules melted during their parent bodies’ differentiation phase.
Rarest of all are lunar or Martian meteorites, blasted off their parent bodies by impacts and later captured by the earth.
Sadly for southern Idaho meteorite hunters, there are few worse places to search than here, where lava rocks superficially resemble meteorites so closely that finding the real thing is like “Where’s Waldo?” on steroids. Fertile meteorite hunting grounds are places where dark, dense rocks are rare, like sandy deserts, ancient playas and atop glaciers.
Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.
