Skywatch: When astronomy defies intuition

One challenge comprehending the universe is that life experience is often a poor guide to how celestial bodies behave.

Most stars are powered by hydrogen fusing into helium in their cores. Yet, the larger a star’s hydrogen supply, the faster it runs out. The most massive stars, with 5,000 times more hydrogen, last a mere million years, a tiny fraction of the half trillion years the least massive stars will shine. A massive star’s enormous gravity compresses and heats its core so it fuses at a furious pace, burning through its hydrogen like a gas-guzzling muscle car, versus a low-mass star that sips fuel like a subcompact.

When small stars finally run out of fuel, their cores collapse to a white dwarf. If a white dwarf has a companion star, the more gas it pulls off its partner, the smaller the white dwarf gets. It’s like trying to fill a barrel with a hose only to find that the more water goes in, the farther from full the barrel gets. This paradox is explained by the white dwarf’s bizarre state of matter, called electron degeneracy. Unlike normal matter, which resists gravitational collapse via electrical repulsion between electrons, electron degenerate matter responds to increasing pressure by simply getting denser. (This can’t continue indefinitely; eventually the vampire white dwarf collapses into a neutron star, triggering a supernova explosion.)