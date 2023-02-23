A mystery for pre-telescopic astronomers was why planets’ brightness varied over time. Today, we know that several factors are responsible.

The inner planets’ (Mercury, Venus, and Mars) distances from earth vary dramatically, depending on where they are in their orbits. When furthest (and hidden by the sun) Mars is 7.2 times more distant than when it’s closest, Venus is 6.5 times farther, and Mercury is 2.6.

The outer planets’ orbits are so large that their maximum-to-minimum distance ratios are smaller: Jupiter 1.6, and Saturn 1.4. It’s largely moot for Uranus and Neptune, with 84 and 165 year orbits, respectively.

Size and distance from the sun dictate how much sunlight a planet reflects earthward. The most distant planets’ large sizes allow them to compete with their smaller counterparts in brightness. So there’s a relatively small difference between the brightest and dimmest naked-eye planets.

Not all planets are equally reflective. In order from most to least:

Venus (69%), Jupiter (54%), Saturn (50%), Uranus (49%), Neptune (44%), Mars (17%), and Mercury (14%).

Finally, the planets go through phases, like the moon. Mercury and Venus exhibit the full range, since their orbits are smaller than earth’s. When closest to earth, they are crescents, with little of their illuminated side in view. When furthest, they are relatively small, appearing gibbous (nearly full).

The outer planets, never nearer the sun than earth, are only full or gibbous. At minimum, when 90 degrees from the sun, Mars turns 85% of its illuminated side towards us; more distant planets always appear nearly 100%.

For the rest of February, the two brightest planets, Venus and Jupiter, will draw closer together until a mere half-degree (the width of a full moon) separates them, low in the W at 7:30 PM on March 1st.

Next column: The sun is waking up.

Sky calendar through March 8 Planets: One hour after sunset: Venus: W, low. Very close to Jupiter 2/27-3/3 (closest 3/1).

Jupiter: W, low. Very close to Venus 2/27-3/3 (closest 3/1).

Mars: SSW, very high One hour before sunrise: No planets visible. Moon: First quarter 1:06 a.m. 2/27.

Very close to Mars 2/27.

Full moon 12:06 a.m. 3/7.