Skywatch: Webb will be spectacular, but it’s no Hubble

In just under two weeks, barring any further delays, the much ballyhooed James Webb Space Telescope will launch from French Guiana aboard an uncrewed Ariane 5 rocket.

JWST has been somewhat inaccurately called the Hubble Space Telescope’s successor. Hubble sees across the visible spectrum and a little beyond, into both the near infrared and near ultraviolet. Webb’s instruments will detect a much larger fraction of the electromagnetic spectrum, ranging from the mid-infrared into the red and orange part of the visible spectrum. Thus, JWST’s images will necessarily be rendered almost entirely in “false color,” using visible colors as proxies for invisible wavelengths.

Another significant difference between JWST and HST is their locations. HST orbits just 340 miles overhead, making it capable of being repaired and upgraded until the space shuttles retired. JWST will be over 2,500 times further away, at a location called the L2 point, where it will orbit the sun outside earth’s orbit without falling behind. Not only do we currently have no spacecraft capable of carrying astronauts to L2, but the telescope wasn’t designed to be serviced from space should that capability someday become available.

HST is now in its 31st year of operation, but JWST’s nominal lifespan is five years, with hopes that it may last as long as 10. It could last longer, but unlike HST it will require fuel to maintain its position, and coolant to keep heat from its electronics away from its detectors, both of which will eventually be used up.

Don’t misunderstand me: With a mirror nearly three times the diameter of HST’s, JWST will return stunning images and groundbreaking science. But, as of this writing, Hubble’s true successor (an even larger optical space telescope) exists only on the drawing board.

Next column: Astronomy events to mark on your 2022 calendar.

Sky calendar through Dec.22 Planets: One hour after sunset: Venus: SW, very low Saturn: SW, low Jupiter: SSW, mid-sky One hour before sunrise: Mars: SE, very low Moon: First quarter 6:35 p.m. Dec. 10. Full moon 9:35 p.m. Dec. 18. Other data: Earliest sunset of 2021: 5:01 p.m. Dec. 9. Comet Leonard: Scan slowly up from E horizon with binoculars 6:15 a.m. Dec. 9-11. Peak of annual Geminid meteor shower 12:00 a.m. Dec. 14: Look high in E, bright moonlight interferes. Winter solstice (sun furthest south, shortest day/longest night of 2021): 8:59 a.m. Dec. 21.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 208-732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

